Fabrizio Romano confirms Jesse Lingard’s imminent transfer to South Korea club FC Seoul



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is one step away from joining South Korea outfit FC Seoul.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Lingard had been offered a two-year deal that included an option for a third by FC Seoul.

It was relayed that there were multiple options including from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, but surprisingly, it’s a move to South Korea that appealed to Lingard the most.

The Englishman has of course been without a club since he left Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

He had been training with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq but Steven Gerrard decided not to hand the Carrington academy graduate a contract.

It’s believed that Lingard’s wage demands were deemed too hefty.

Last month the ex-United man severed ties with his agent after several potential moves fell through.

The 31-year-old was linked to a number of transfer destinations including Barcelona, MLS and even Everton but nothing materialized.

Romano explains that Lingard is in the process of finalizing a switch to FC Seoul, which would effectively bring the player’s troubles of finding a new employer to an end.

“Jesse Lingard has received formal proposal from FC Seoul: two year deal confirmed and ready.”

“Former Manchester United player prepared to travel to South Korea early next week in order to visit club and then complete the move. Here we go to follow soon.”

Last term, FC Seoul finished a disappointing seventh in the 2023 regular season. They narrowly avoided relegation after coming top in the post-season relegation play-offs.

During his time at Old Trafford, Lingard made 232 appearances. He scored 35 goals and assisted 21 times.

