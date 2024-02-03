Facundo Pellistri has debut to forget at Granada as he spends majority of game in his own half



Sending Facundo Pellistri on loan to a side near the basement of the Spanish League table not known for scoring goals was always a questionable choice.

After his debut for Granada, that question is a step closer to turning into a bonafide fact.

Pellistri made his first start for his new team and played 63 minutes against Las Palmas, spending the majority of those minutes effectively playing as a right-back.

In a remarkable stat, he was able to complete just seven passes in 63 minutes.

Considering he had 30 touches of the ball, the whole game was effectively an exercise of “receive ball, lose ball” for the Uruguayan.

He ceded possession a record 11 times and attempted just two dribbles, out of which one was successful.

Las Palmas, who are by no means a giant in La Liga, ended the game with more than 70% possession.

It is hardly a good training ground for a developing winger who needs to hone the attacking side of the game.

Pellistri did manage five tackles but if that is the area of the game Erik ten Hag and the club wanted him to focus on, then he plays in the wrong position.

Overall, it was a scrappy game for Pellistri, whose effort and commitment could not be faulted but the team is just not set up for attackers to succeed.

There could be mitigating circumstances as his team was down to 10 men on the 20th-minute mark after Kamil Piatkowski’s red card.

However, watching the game till the moment he was subbed off, it looked like another underthought loan which would do more harm than good to the player’s development and his market value.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Pellistri as Granada travels away next to play against Barcelona on February 11.

At this rate, seven passes completed in 63 minutes might look like a luxury after that game.

