Getafe boss swings into passionate defence of Mason Greenwood amid Jude Bellingham insult allegation



Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has called for Mason Greenwood to be protected and respected amidst the ongoing insult allegation made by Jude Bellingham towards the Manchester United loanee.

Thursday saw Real Madrid come up against Getafe at Estadio Coliseum.

Madrid ran out 2-0 winners courtesy of a brace from Joselu. However, the game made headlines for completely different reasons.

In the second half of the proceedings, Bellingham was caught by cameras mouthing something to Greenwood after the ball went out of play.

It’s believed that Bellingham muttered the word ‘r-pist’ in the direction of the United loanee.

Getafe issued a complaint to La Liga authorities, requesting for an investigation into the incident. An expert lip reader is thought to have been hired in order to determine what Bellingham said and what actually transpired.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Greenwood does not want any punitive action taken against Bellingham in the event the Real Madrid midfielder is found culpable.

Greenwood wants the issue put to bed quickly.

If charged and found guilty by the Spanish football authorities, Bellingham could be suspended as a result.

Bordalas spoke to the press ahead of Getafe’s game against Real Betis on Sunday and swung into the defence of his star forward.

He said, “I know the same thing that you know. It’s not up to me, it’s the club, La Liga and the Federation that have to make an assessment about it.”

“The only thing that I can say is that I ask for respect from Mason Greenwood because he is a great guy.”

“He is a man who respects everyone and has exemplary behaviour.”

Bordalás 'pide respeto' para Greenwood: 💬 "Mason es un gran chico y tiene un comportamiento ejemplar". pic.twitter.com/RlvGVrgYJq — Relevo (@relevo) February 3, 2024

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in January 2022.

Following the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision not to pursue the case further after the withdrawal of key witnesses, United launched an internal investigation into the matter.

The Red Devils had provisionally planned to bring the Englishman back but after public outcry, the club performed a U-turn and informed the player he would have to continue his career elsewhere.

