“It wouldn’t be too smart”: Ajax’s Brian Brobbey warned Man United move is “too big a step”



Ajax star Brian Brobbey has been warned by journalist Wim Kieft about the danger of moving to Manchester United this early in his career amid links to the English giants.

Reinforcing the striker position is understood to be a priority item on the agenda for Erik ten Hag ahead of the summer transfer window.

The United boss recently confirmed that he wanted to sign a goalscorer in January but it was not possible due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

One of the targets United are said to be keen on is Ajax’s Brobbey.

The Red Devils tried to sign Brobbey when Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford from the Netherlands but a move never materialized. The player decided to instead re-join Ajax permanently following a disastrous spell in Germany with RB Leipzig.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Brobbey would jump at the prospect of reuniting with Ten Hag at United.

The 22-year-old is having a fantastic season at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

He has an incredible 13 goals and four assists to his name in 18 Eredivisie appearances. Across all competitions, the player has plundered 17 goals.

Brobbey appears on course for an impressive tally at the end of the campaign.

According to Wim Kieft (via SportWitness), Brobbey should be wary of making the jump to United while in such a good place in his career.

Wim Kieft likened Brobbey’s current situation to Memphis Depay.

Depay joined United in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven under a cloud of great expectations and optimism. The 20-time English champions beat other rivals to his signature, but the switch from PSV didn’t go according to plan for Depay.

He only managed a disappointing two Premier League goals for the Red Devils before departing to Lyon in France. Depay featured for only 20 minutes at the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

Wim Kieft advised Brobbey, “He [Depay] and Brobbey both went abroad too early at the beginning of their careers.”

“Although Depay had achieved something at PSV, the step to Manchester United turned out to be too big. Leipzig could not match that level, but it was still too big a step for Brobbey from the youth of Ajax.”

“His salvation was that Ajax brought him back for a lot of money. Here in his own familiar environment, he is developing much better, but you are not immediately ready for a move to a top European club after one good Eredivisie season.”

“In England or Spain, you are like Cody Gakpo and Depay against top defenders. It wouldn’t be smart if he left Ajax after this season. Maybe his agent wants to quickly make a profit from his current form, but for Brobbey himself, another season of the Eredivisie would be the best from a sporting point of view.”

Wim Kieft added, “At Ajax he can become even stronger, score more, gain more confidence, play even better and then he entered a major foreign club as an established name. Don’t let money be the determining factor.”

Brobbey’s Ajax contract expires in June 2027.

