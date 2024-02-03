Kieran Maguire claims Manchester United owners still want to join potential Super League



The fall of the Super League was a landmark moment in professional football as the time when fans took the game they loved back from the hands of apathetic owners.

Since then, especially in England, all the talk of a potential Super League 2.0 has been met with complete rejection by these owners.

Alienating fans to that extent is not a risk they seem willing to take as it hits the financial bottom line, which is their primary objective.

However, finance expert Kieran Maguire, in an interview with Football Insider, has revealed that the “sneaky six”, mainly Liverpool and Manchester United, are just playing a waiting game.

He said that these clubs still want to join the Super League but are aware of the potential fallout repeating.

As a result, they want the clubs who are supporting it openly to march ahead with it and join later.

Maguire says that once the revamped league begins without the English clubs, there would be a “whisper campaign” where English clubs would feign a fear of missing out.

He said: “If this (Super League) has a significant detrimental impact on the value of Uefa’s rights then we will start to see a whisper campaign that clubs cannot afford to not be involved because Real Madrid and Barcelona are.”

Recently Barcelona president Joan Laporta mentioned a list of clubs who were willing to join the Super League.

It was headlined by Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Serie A clubs also having a strong presence.

However, there were no English clubs in it and one would think that without them, a Super League is bound to get less-than-expected traction.

Perhaps both, the English clubs and the Super League clubs are in a deadlock where each is relying on the other to make the first move.

