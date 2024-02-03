Luka Modric approves of Casemiro’s return to Premier League action in Instagram comment

Casemiro’s return to Premier League action has impressed former teammate, Luka Modric.

The Brazilian midfield general had not started a Premier League game since the 7th of October when United beat Brentford with two last-gasp Scott McTominay goals.

The Brazilian had a mixed return by retaining possession well with an 89% pass accuracy and scoring a header that was ruled offside.

However, the 31 year old began to noticeably fade in the second half and gave away a penalty that allowed Wolves to get back into the game.

The Brazil international was shortly subbed after.

However, one player that was impressed by his performance was none other than Luka Modric.

After the game, Casemiro took to Instagram to celebrate the victory.

He wrote, “What a victory Reds” alongside an image of him on the ball at Molineux.

More interestingly however, was the seal of approval by his former teammate at Real Madrid, Luka Modric.

The Croatian wrote “Njega, Njega” which means “him, him” in the comments section under the image.

Clearly the Madrid star was left impressed by the Brazilian’s impact on the side as United went on to win an epic encounter 4-3.

The Brazilian has made numerous appearances in the rumour mill despite not playing football in such a long time. It has been reported that INEOS will look to offload the player in the summer to clear his high wages off the club’s books, as they struggle with Financial Fair Play limitations.

However, the player has claimed he is “happy” in Manchester and that he is excited by the prospect of working with the new owners and believes that Sir Jim Ratcliffe can be the catalyst to take the club back to the top.

The Brazil international will certainly be hoping his injury problems are behind him for the season and some consistent game time can see him return to the outstanding form he showed in his debut season at Old Trafford.