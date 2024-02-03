Man United turned down option to buy in Jadon Sancho loan deal



Manchester United’s January transfer business mainly included sending players who are not in manager Erik ten Hag’s immediate plans out on loan.

The Dutchman did want the club to bring in a new striker but that was not forthcoming and will have to be creative to figure out a way.

He insisted that the plan is to try and utilise his wingers up front, naming Amad Diallo and Omari Forson as potential alternatives.

But the manager’s wing options are also limited seeing how Antony has performed and how the manager must have been wishing Jadon Sancho did not do what he did.

Sancho-EtH tiff

The former Ajax coach had supported him during a difficult phase last season and must have thought the player would reciprocate by offering more on the pitch.

Ten Hag was forced to call out the Englishman for his lacklustre training displays and it seemed to light a fire in Sancho’s mind and he responded by accusing his manager of making him a scapegoat on social media.

There were further accusations of preferential treatment and while the United boss was open to extending an olive branch, the England international refused to apologise for his actions.

Despite the best efforts of the PFA and his national teammates, Sancho remained adamant and the club had no choice but to send him away on loan to former club Borussia Dortmund.

So desperate were the 20-time English league champions that they are paying a large portion of his wages.

There is a high chance that if Ten Hag remains at the helm come the end of the season, Sancho will not be returning to the club.

Despite a strong start to his loan spell, the Bundesliga giants have ruled out a permanent move for the attacker citing his potential cost.

BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl told Sky Germany that they had tried to include an option to buy but it was not to United’s liking and they denied the request.

Sancho buy option rejected

“If you know what we got for Jadon Sancho two and a half years ago, then you know also that it might now be very, very difficult,” explained the 43-year-old.

“We naturally advocated for an option with him – and also with Ian – but the negotiating position was not such that we could implement it and so we are taking it with us for now.”

This clearly shows that United do not plan to take a major hit on their initial €85 million investment and this is why they sent the player back to where he feels comfortable.

The plan is to ensure he has a decent loan spell which will increase his market value and thus the Red Devils can earn a larger chunk from his sale that will then be re-utilised for a star signing in the summer.

If the current manager is sacked, then Sancho’s future could swing in a different direction and that also cannot be ruled out.