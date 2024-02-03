Manchester United miss out on young Scottish keeper Callan McKenna as he opts for Bournemouth

Manchester United have missed out on another transfer deal as Callan McKenna has officially signed for Bournemouth.

It has been announced by Bournemouth’s official X account that they have signed the 17 year old keeper for their academy.

Welcome to #afcb, Callan McKenna ✍️ — AFC Bournemouth Academy (@afcb_academy) February 1, 2024

It had been relayed here at the beginning of January that the goalkeeper was Old Trafford bound.

The Daily Record had claimed that “Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Queen’s Park keeper Callan McKenna”.

The paper went on to claim that “United have been trailing McKenna for some time and are now close to a deal to fend off serious English Premier League interest, including Arsenal and Chelsea”.

However, it seems that despite the deal being on the goal line, the club has managed to miss an open net.

The Scottish Sun have delved deeper into the story and have asserted that, the “starlet Callan McKenna has turned down Manchester United to agree a deal with Bournemouth”.

The young Scottish keeper was on the radar of many teams and despite seemingly being United bound, has opted for the Cherries at the last minute.

The youngster is incredibly highly thought of in Scotland and made headlines in August for successfully performing a Cruyff turn in his own box during Queen’s Park’s game against Arbroath.

Whilst it is not the end of the world, it is always tough to take losing out on a young player with such a big reputation.

Nonetheless, it is possible that the youngster may have just seen an easier pathway to first team football on the south coast.

Altay Bayindir can speak of the difficulty of getting first team chances in spite of Andre Onana’s erratic form for the Mancunian side.