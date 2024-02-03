Manchester United rejected the chance to sign Erik ten Hag’s former protege



Manchester United’s recent form aside, the club have struggled to score goals this season as can be gathered from the Premier League table.

Fourteen teams have outscored them including Bournemouth and newly-promoted Luton Town with Erik ten Hag admitting he wanted to bring in a striker during the January transfer window.

Anthony Martial has been sidelined for three months and he will need to be innovative if he is deal with this crisis.

The Red Devils were linked with loan moves for the likes of Karim Benzema, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting but things did not work out in the end.

Haller was offered

Intermediaries offered Moise Kean to the club and HITC Football have now revealed that Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller was also offered to the English giants.

“Manchester United were offered the chance to sign former West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller in the January transfer window, HITC Football understands.

“Sources have told HITC Football that intermediaries offered Sebastien Haller to big Premier League clubs late in the window.

“Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United all were approached, but the intermediaries did not hear back from them.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham also reportedly tried to land the 6ft 3in hitman on deadline day but could not agree a move.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled for the German club this season but was a favourite of Ten Hag during his Ajax days.

Why Haller was rejected

After battling testicular cancer, the former West Ham returned to playing action in January last year and managed nine goals and five assists from 18 starts across all competitions.

But this term, Haller has found chances hard to come by, scoring twice in the DFB-Pokal but not in the league so far.

This may have played a part as even though Dortmund were open to a loan exit, Ten Hag decided against bringing another former protege to Old Trafford who he had described as “phenomenal” with the club battling FFP concerns.

The manager’s Eredivisie recruits have not quite worked out and new minority stakeholders INEOS have plans to move away from that approach.