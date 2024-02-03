Manchester United target Vanderson signs new deal at Monaco

Manchester United target, Vanderson, has signed a new deal at his current side Monaco.

The 22 year old Brazilian had been linked numerous times to some of Europe’s elite sides but it seems his future will continue to be in the Principality.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X that the right back has officially signed a new deal until 2028.

🔴⚪️🇧🇷 Vanderson has signed new deal at AS Monaco valid until June 2028. Important one for Monaco as he’s been on the list of many European clubs for months. pic.twitter.com/rU6AGllOVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2024

The Italian transfer expert commented on how important the deal is for the Ligue 1 side as he was being chased by many of Europe’s biggest names.

United have reportedly been keeping tabs on the Brazilian full back ever since Erik ten Hag arrived at the club.

It was reported that as far back as the summer of 2022 that United were competing with Barcelona for the player’s signature and had asked Monaco to be informed about any deal that the Catalans were trying to make.

Evidently, no such deal ever took place.

Nonetheless, after another fine season for the French club, Vanderson was once again linked to a move to Manchester United in the spring of 2023.

The Red Devils were seen to be positioning themselves to sign the right-back. It had been reported that the club wanted to take advantage of Barcelona’s inability to make a move due to financial constraints at the club.

What’s more is the player seemed incredibly open to a move to either the English or Spanish giants.

The Peoples Person relayed comments that Vanderson made on United’s interest in the player. He stated, “it’s cool. Knowing that even if it’s nothing definitive, knowing that the work is recognised, even if it’s not so official, but it’s cool”.

However, with the news of the player commiting his future to Monaco, it does not look likely that the 22 year old star will be making a move to England or Spain any time soon, with his price tag most likely significantly sky-rocketing after signing a long-term contract.