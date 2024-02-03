Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo set for new and improved deal in the summer



Manchester United are reportedly set to offer Kobbie Mainoo a new and improved deal in the summer to reward his progress under Erik ten Hag this season.

Mainoo suffered a blow during pre-season when he picked up an injury that kept him sidelined for a number of weeks.

However, since coming back during United’s game against Everton at Goodison Park in late November, he has been one of the mainstays in the team.

Mainoo has endeared himself to supporters through his composure and maturity at such a young age. He has barely put a foot wrong and it speaks volumes that he is constantly being selected by Erik ten Hag in the starting XI ahead of more seasoned and experienced professionals.

The Carrington academy graduate scored the first senior goal of his career during United’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport County.

He followed it up with a first Premier League goal against Wolves at the Molineux just days later.

Mainoo’s fantastic goal vs. Gary O’Neil’s mean was a match-winning intervention in the 97th minute of proceedings to seal all three points for his side.

After the final whistle on Thursday night, Rasmus Hojlund labelled the midfielder a generational talent.

United captain Bruno Fernandes also said that Mainoo is the future.

The Daily Mail reports that Mainoo is in line for a new contract in the summer. He signed his professional deal in May 2022, just after his 17th birthday.

“It’s the way he has adapted to the first-team environment, showing confidence and composure beyond his years, that has most impressed staff and teammates at the club.”

“United sources are not discussing the prospect of another one [contract] at the moment, with the focus on Mainoo maintaining the progress under manager Erik ten Hag that has seen him become an established first-team player.”

“But it’s understood that he will be offered improved terms at the end of the season, in keeping with United’s policy towards rising academy stars like Alejandro Garnacho and Mason Greenwood.”

It’s believed that Mainoo has landed a bumper pay rise without even putting pen to paper on a new contract.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person explained that the 18-year-old was set to double his wages to £20,000-a-week once his appearances reached double figures.

The game against Wolves was Mainoo’s eighth of the campaign. He has thus featured in 12 matches across all competitions this term, meaning his salary increase clause has already been activated.

