Marc Skinner praises Leah Galton ahead of Brighton clash

Manchester United manager, Marc Skinner, has said his side are prepared for an ‘aggressive’ Brighton side tomorrow.

Skinner spoke to press ahead of the WSL fixture, after it had been revealed that Brighton boss Melissa Phillips had been sacked.

Skinner wished Phillips all the best for her future but said: “It maybe changes the concept of the game because we don’t know if they will continue with their game plan or not.”

He continued: “When you watch Brighton play they are very aggressive in their front line, and the back line. We have a plan B but you have to prepare even more because you don’t know for 100 per cent what you are going to get.”

Skinner confirmed there were no new injuries to his side heading into the game with the Seagulls; Geyse and Jayde Riviere picked up knocks against Villa but are expected to be fit for Sunday.

Meanwhile, he confirmed Aoife Mannion, who has been suffering from a long-term injury, is just a couple of weeks away from returning.

The United boss was pressed on his side’s lack of action in the winter transfer window.

“I will always say that we are about bringing the right people in. In this moment, that wasn’t the case and so the club and the team will not spend money that we will waste,” he explained.

However, it was confirmed that a key member of the squad has signed a new deal, Leah Galton.

Speaking of the winger who has been at the club since it reformed in 2018, he said: “Since I have been here, Leah has been a fantastic pro, a model pro. She was unbelievable last season, she has grown so much. She has a lot of competition this year but on her day, she is one of the best forwards in the league, I have no doubt about that.”

He continued: “For us to continue to have her at Manchester United is fantastic for our fans and I can’t wait to work with her and to push her even more and get even more out of her. She is a great character and she is extremely frightening if you are playing against her.”

United host Brighton at Leigh Sports Village tomorrow with kick off scheduled for 12 noon.