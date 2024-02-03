Marouane Fellaini announces retirement from professional football in heartfelt message



It’s been so long since Manchester United last won the Premier League that even the players who were signed by managers after Sir Alex Ferguson are retiring.

Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.

Just like his playing style was chaos personified, his retirement had also become a saga of its own.

Last year, there were reports that Fellaini has retired which were sensationally refuted by his agent, leading to confusion all around.

However, this time, the statement came straight from the horse’s mouth as Fellaini penned a heartfelt letter to announce his decision.

It brings to an end an 18-year career where his talent and suitability was questioned by many, but never his commitment.

He spent the last five years of his career becoming a legend for Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan.

He made 108 appearances for them, scoring 39 goals, and remained loyal to his side even when the Chinese boom was waning.

In the Premier League, he will be remembered as the battering ram on Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and a David Moyes favourite at Everton.

He established himself at Everton as a hardworking, committed player who could always be relied upon to follow instructions to a tee.

This quality endeared him to managers as varied in playing styles as Louis Van Gaal, David Moyes, and Jose Mourinho.

Fellaini’s playing style led to him being shoehorned as the “Plan B” for teams he played for but in reality, he was much more than that.

He could play a simple passing game in midfield, had a mean tackle in him, and had an instinctive finishing skill which made him an ideal box-to-box midfielder.

The Peoples Person wishes the Belgian all the best in whatever path he decides to take next in his career.

