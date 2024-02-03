Mason Greenwood does not want any fuss made in regards to Jude Bellingham’s reported on-field insult

Manchester United loanee, Mason Greenwood, does not want La Liga to take any action against Jude Bellingham for his alleged insult aimed at the striker during a match.

This is according to MARCA journalist, José Félix Díaz, who claims that the Getafe player just wants the issue to be put to rest.

Dos cosas. Greenwood no quería jaleo de ningún tipo. LaLiga no tiene capacidad sancionadora sobre un jugador y lo que pasa en un terreno de juego — José Félix Díaz (@jfelixdiaz) February 2, 2024

Felix claims that in reaction to the incident that “Greenwood wanted no fuss of any kind”.

It was reported that during Getafe’s loss to Real Madrid on Thursday night, Bellingham labelled Greenwood a “r-pist” in reference to the allegations made against the player in 2022, that were thrown out of court last year.

The incident took place after a crunching tackle by the midfielder on the United academy product and as he walked away, lip readers have claimed that is when he uttered the jibe aimed at the Getafe forward.

Getafe have reacted angrily to the incident. The Daily Mail reported that the Azulones “have asked the match referee during the side’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid to include the alleged shocking insult that Jude Bellingham may have aimed at Mason Greenwood”.

The club has asked referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea to include the words in his report, as well as notifying the Liga delegate present at the game to review footage of the alleged insult, according to Cadena SER.

Furthermore, it was relayed by The Peoples Person yesterday that La Liga had launched an investigation into the incident and they had hired an expert lip-reader to analyse exactly what was said by the Madrid star.

Interestingly, Diaz also mentions in the X post that La Liga does not have the ability to sanction a player on what happens on the field of play.

The supposed lack of power has been an issue before that has infected Spanish football.

Last spring, the racism saga involving Real Madrid player, Vinicius Junior, exposed the weaknesses in the league’s sanctioning power.

The official La Liga site reported in May, “LaLiga is to request more sanctioning powers, with the aim of being more agile and effective in the fight against violence, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance in sport, where LaLiga has been leading the identification and reporting of such behaviour in football stadiums for years, but the organization feels powerless when observing how its reporting ends”.

What is for sure is, we have not heard the last of this case and it will be interesting to see what, if any action will be taken against Bellingham for his role in said events.