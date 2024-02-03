Predicted Man United XI vs West Ham United: the unthinkable may be about to happen



It seems unthinkable that Erik ten Hag will be able to keep the same XI that started the previous Premier League match, as his Manchester United side head into tomorrow’s clash with West Ham at Old Trafford.

An injury, illness and scandal-ridden season like no other has led to constant enforced chopping and changing of the Dutchman’s side, but as things stand (say it quietly so as not to jinx it) there are no fresh doubts leading into the game and he should, once again, be able to field what he believes is his strongest starting side.

This means Andre Onana in goal, despite increasing doubts over his form and a decent debut from his backup, Altay Bayindir, two matches ago.

In defence, Diogo Dalot will continue at right back. He seems to be the first choice option again these days, although Aaron Wan-Bissaka, in any case, is struggling with a leg problem.

Ten Hag said that Wan-Bissaka “could be available but I don’t think he will make it for Sunday. But I’m not sure at this moment. There is a problem in his leg.”

Raphael Varane seems to finally be able to string a run of games together after a number of niggly injuries and should carry on at right centre back.

Lisandro Martinez was seen with his foot packed in ice after being subbed on Thursday but Ten Hag has said this was precautionary.

Luke Shaw should continue at left back.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are other options. Victor Lindelof is back in training but it is too soon for him to feature.

In midfield, young Kobbie Mainoo is flying at the moment and should start again. Casemiro had a mixed performance on Thursday and is still looking leggy and slow after his own injury lay-off, but will probably start again as he works his way back to full fitness. Scott McTominay, who came off the bench to score against Wolves, is another option, as is Christian Eriksen.

Mason Mount is back in training but not ready to play competitive football.

The front four virtually pick themselves at the moment. Now that Hannibal, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek are all out on loan, Bruno Fernandes is even more certain than ever to start at number 10 as there is no other specialist AM in the squad.

On the wings, Antony’s poor form means he is likely to continue on the bench, with Alejandro Garnacho on the right wing and Marcus Rashford on the left. Amad Diallo and Omari Forson are other options while Facu Pellistri, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are all out on loan.

Up front, Rasmus Hojlund will hope to make it four goals in four games, and five in five consecutive Premier League games in which he’s played.

Anthony Martial, the only other striker, is out injured and not expected to return until April.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the game: