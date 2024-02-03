Serhou Guirassy remains a Manchester United target in the summer for a bargain price of €20 million



January came and went by quickly for Manchester United with exits coming thick and fast without any arrivals.

Erik ten Hag recently confirmed that he did want another striker to come in but concerns with Financial Fair Play had tied United’s hands.

Therefore, it can be expected that it’s a position they’ll look to strengthen in the summer.

German outlet SportBILD reports that there’s a huge bargain to be had then, with United all over it right now.

Serhou Guirassy has a clause in his contract which would enable him to leave Stuttgart in the summer for just €20 million.

Naturally, it has made him a hot commodity in the market, with the likes of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, and others also in the race.

In fact, United can probably consider themselves the favourites for his signature as Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his podcast that Guirassy was “close to joining” United in January.

Guirassy has scored 17 goals in 14 games this season and is rivalling Harry Kane for the spot at the top of the goal charts.

He was available for a bargain fee in January as well but ultimately, it was felt that it was in the interest of all parties that he see out a successful season with his current team.

€20 million would still be a profit for Stuttgart, who can make the Champions League this season on the back of his scoring exploits.

The striker signed for only €9 million so overall, it would still represent great value for money considering how lucrative UCL is and how important the player is to getting there.

For interested clubs, it could well be the bargain of the summer window.

Striker is the costliest position to strengthen in the transfer market and to have a proven goalscoring player in a top-five league for just €20 million would be a remarkable business for whoever gets it done.

It’s even more important for United, who have FFP concerns and other positions of need also requiring reinforcements.

Guirassy’s age profile makes him the perfect candidate to be in the squad alongside the ever-developing Rasmus Hojlund so it is no surprise United are all over this “bargain of the summer”.

