Sunderland sporting director reveals failed Amad Diallo bid messed up his club’s January transfer window



Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed that they made a bid for Manchester United winger although it came at the expense of a successful January transfer window.

Amad was the subject of heavy interest from multiple Championship clubs during the just-concluded winter transfer window. A move did not materialize.

The Ivorian publicly made it clear that he would only complete a switch to the Black Cats if he were to drop down to England’s second division.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Amad “directly requested” to be allowed to join Sunderland in the final days of January.

However, Fabrizio Romano relayed that the player was not too focused on leaving Old Trafford as he wants to help United for the remainder of the season.

Speakman previously stated that his head would be “on a stake” if Sunderland didn’t at least try to sign Amad and it now seems like they did indeed make an attempt to land the 21-year-old.

He divulged that they may have spent too much time trying to get Amad that they lost out on other targets that could have possibly been easier to attain.

The club’s sporting director spoke to Sunderland Nation and revealed, “Amad would have been one of those three or four targets [that we were working on] but there are factors we have no control over.”

“I think you’ve seen, first of all, in terms of the market over the January window, it’s been, I think the phrase that’s been commonly used, is it’s been a fairly dormant market.”

“There’s not been as many transactions. And ultimately then you’re waiting on player availability most of the time, whether that’s on a permanent basis or a loan basis.”

“It ran its course that he wasn’t available. He’s not turned up anywhere else. We stayed in that for as long as we possibly could. In hindsight you could say that was to the detriment of maybe signing another player earlier on, but we felt that was a choice we had to make and we were comfortable with that choice.”

Amad will be hoping to get a taste of action when United host David Moyes’ West Ham on Sunday, fresh off their dramatic 4-3 win vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers.

