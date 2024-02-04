Academy graduates involved in five of the last seven Manchester United goals

As Manchester United beat West Ham 3-0 at Old Trafford today, registering another fine performance, it was another reminder of the brilliance of their youth system.

In the last four days, United have scored seven goals against Wolverhampton and West Ham, and Academy graduates played a part in five of those seven goals.

Alejandro Garnacho shone once again as the Argentinian scored two against the East London side after Rasmus Hojlund had opened the scoring on his 21st Birthday.

It was Scottish international, Scott McTominay who seized possession from West Ham late on and assisted Garnacho for United’s final goal of the afternoon.

That was after he came off the bench in United’s 4-3 victory over Wolves and got himself on the score sheet.

McTominay has been associated with the club since he was five.

After coming under fire last week, Marcus Rashford silenced his critics as he opened the scoring against Wolves in the opening five minutes on Thursday.

He created plenty of chances against the Hammers but couldn’t find the target himself.

18 year old Kobbie Mainoo, received a standing ovation as he was substituted off in today’s game after he put in another stellar performance.

On Thursday, he teamed up with fellow academy graduate Omari Forson, and netted the winner in the 97th minute against Wolves.

United has a long history of nurturing its youth through to senior level and after the last two games it feels like Ten Hag has really got his squad playing the United way.

It’s a fitting footballing tribute to the Busby Babes as the 66th Anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster approaches.