Alejandro Garnacho making the most out of a difficult situation on the right wing



Manchester United produced a thoroughly dominant performance as they thrashed West Ham United 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The match was dominated by the three young stars of United with Kobbie Mainoo producing another masterclass from midfield while the goals came from Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine has made the most of a bad situation with him shunted out to the right instead of his preferred left wing position.

But Marcus Rashford has struggled on the right and coupled with Antony’s dismal form and the Jadon Sancho controversy, Erik ten Hag was crying out for someone to step up.

Garnacho shining despite difficult role

And the Argentina international has certainly done so, grabbing a second-half brace which takes his goal tally up to seven for the season.

Four of those goals have come with him operating on the right side, and the 19-year-old deserves credit for putting his best foot forward unlike his more illustrious peers.

Apart from the expertly taken goals, the academy graduate also played three key passes and successfully found a teammate with two long balls.

The Madrid-born winger finished the game with a 81 percent passing accuracy rate, finding a teammate 21 times out of 26.

All-round show

Garnacho did not shirk his defensive responsibilities either, winning four ground duels and making one clearance and tackle each.

He earned two fouls for his side and earned the highest rating of 8.9 on Sofascore among his teammates.

The Argentine is prone to inconsistent displays but delivering in an unfamiliar position shows he has the talent and attitude to shine.

Ten Hag will be hoping the youngster can continue to deliver as United attempt to continue climbing back up the table towards the top four.