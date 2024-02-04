Antonio Conte and Julen Lopetegui among INEOS’ candidates to replace Erik ten Hag



Manchester United eased past West Ham United 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and leapfrogged the Hammers and are currently up to sixth place in the league table.

The win came courtesy the young trio of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho who showed the experienced professionals how to get the job done in style.

Erik ten Hag was glowing in his assessment of the young kids during his post-match address but there was cause for concern with Lisandro Martinez’s injury.

The way the Argentine clutched his knee and went straight down the tunnel, it does not look good for the World Cup winner.

EtH worried about key man

The Dutch manager has time and again explained how important the former Ajax defender is to his system and if his season is indeed over, then the manager could be in for a world of pain.

United have struggled defensively in Martinez’s absence while also not being as fluid when playing out from the back.

It is crucial that Ten Hag gets the team back on track and fighting for Champions League qualification if he is to remain alive in his current job.

United have already exited Europe in embarrassing fashion and their Carabao Cup defence ended in the Round of 16.

The FA Cup could be a shortcut back into continental football but even that might not be enough with new minority shareholders INEOS desperate to kickoff their regime with a place in the Champions League.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly already spoken to the likes of Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, and Francesco Farioli while Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho remain keen on returning to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag himself is a target for Bayer Leverkusen if Xabi Alonso joins Liverpool and the managerial merry-go-round could be about to get even more crowded.

As per CaughtOffside, Ratcliffe has already conducted “exploratory talks” with two big-name former Premier League managers.

Two new candidates

Julen Lopetegui, who had been Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, and former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte have been named as surprise targets.

“Sources with a close understanding of the situation inside Man Utd have informed CaughtOffside that the club had some initial contact with both Julen Lopetegui and Antonio Conte to assess them as potential candidates in case they decide to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season.

“CaughtOffside understands that Lopetegui was recently approached and that he turned down the chance to take over as manager of Al Ittihad due to the fact that an opening at United could soon come about.

“Conte, however, seems less straightforward for United as his preference is understood to be to remain in Italy closer to his family. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss wouldn’t entirely rule out managing in the Premier League again though.”

Succession plans

The Spaniard is a former Europa League winner with Sevilla and ended up leaving his Wolves role after disagreements over the summer transfer budget.

The Italian is a much more decorated coach, winning the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea while also claiming the Serie A title with both Juventus and Inter Milan.

But he is as antagonistic with players as Mourinho and his style has often been criticised even though it is effective.

It will be interesting if United do take such a drastic step or whether Ten Hag can prove he is the right man for the job going forward.