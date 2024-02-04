Colin Webster becomes final Manchester United player to be awarded a retrospective championship winners’ medal

Manchester United great, Colin Webster, has been awarded a league winner’s medal.

According to the club’s official website, Webster “has become the final player to be honoured by the club and awarded a retrospective championship winners’ medal”.

“Webster, who sadly passed away in 2001 at the age of 68, was one of 18 players who missed out on a medal due to qualifying criteria which has now been updated by the English Football League”.

Players who have played five league games or more in a title winning campaign are now entitled to a medal and these new rules have been “applied retrospectively to historic championships”.

“The 1956/57 First Division medal was presented to Colin’s brother-in-law and three nephews by fellow Welshman and former United winger Mickey Thomas”.

The Welsh international played 79 times for the club and was a part of the squad at the time of the tragic Munich air disaster, which will be remembered at Old Trafford today before United’s match against West Ham.

However, the player was not the plane as he had missed the European tie due to ill health.

The award of Webster’s medal is a milestone as it “marks the end of an important project undertaken by the club to ensure that its former players were rightfully recognised for their achievements”.

In total, 21 league medals were awarded to 18 former players including three league titles in the 50s, two in the 60s and the 1974-75 Second division title.

Earlier this season, 1968 European Cup winner David Sadler “received his 1964/65 First Division medal at his home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, in August 2023”.

Sir Alex Ferguson also presented further medals before United’s home clash versus Nottingham Forest in the same month.

The club finished by stating, “Manchester United would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all our former players for their immense contribution to our great history, and also extend thanks to the families for their cooperation as part of this project”.