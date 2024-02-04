Confirmed Man United XI vs West Ham United: Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford start



Harry Maguire is back in the Manchester United team to face West Ham United today.

He replaces Raphael Varane alongside Lisandro Martinez, who was himself a doubt after being substituted and seen with an ice pack on his foot at the end of Thursday’s 4-3 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

The rest of the defence remains unchanged from Thursday.

Andre Onana is in goal, Diogo Dalot is at right back and Luke Shaw at left back.

Victor Lindelof is back on the bench after recovering from a minor surgery.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia remain unavailable due to injury.

The midfield is also unchanged, with the high-flying Kobbie Mainoo starting alongside the multiple Champions League winning Casemiro.

Up front, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will flank Rasmus Hojlund with Bruno Fernandes, as always, in the number 10 position.

Both Rashford and Hojlund are on a run of consecutive Premier League scoring matches and will be hoping to maintain their good run.

Sofyan Amrabat is back in the squad after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, where he was sent off in his final game for Morocco.

He and Lindelof are joined on the bench by Varane, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Omari Forson, Scott McTominay and Antony.

Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood, Hannibal and Facu Pellistri are all out on loan.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 2pm. A win for United will see them leapfrog ahead of the Hammers into sixth place in the Premier League.