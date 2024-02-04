Donny van de Beek’s Eintracht Frankfurt loan turns into a nightmare after Europa Conference League snub



Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek’s time at Eintracht Frankfurt has gone from bad to worse in an extremely short space of time, as he has now been excluded from the side’s Europa Conference League squad.

Van de Beek joined Frankfurt last month to escape his troubles at United.

The Dutchman was not being picked by Erik ten Hag to play games and it looked like he was doomed to stay on the bench.

Before his loan exit to the Bundesliga giants, Van de Beek had only managed two appearances for United and a total of 21 minutes of football.

The Frankfurt move was supposed to be the turning point in Van de Beek’s career but so far, that hasn’t turned out to be the case.

He had a silent debut vs. RB Leipzig but was hooked off at half-time last week after a shocking performance against Mainz.

As Frankfurt suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Koln on Saturday, Van de Beek started on the bench and was not given a taste of action despite not being injured.

According to German publication Bild, the 26-year-old has not been named in Frankfurt’s Europa Conference League squad.

It seems that he hasn’t been called up due to his failure to perform so far at Deutsche Bank Park.

It’s understood that Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmöller has already informed Van de Beek of his decision to leave him out of the player contingent that will take part in the competition.

30-year-old Philipp Max has been nominated by Toppmöller to provide cover for Niels Nkounkou.

Frankfurt face VfL Bochum next before taking on Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa Conference League on 15th February.

