Erik ten Hag gives ominous Lisandro Martinez injury update after win against West Ham



Manchester United’s 3-0 win against West Ham will have the fans rejoicing as United look to be getting back to their best.

A comprehensive attacking display will steal the headlines but a huge cloud wanders over a key member of the team.

Lisandro Martinez was subbed off in a forced change after he looked to have twisted his knee in a collision with Vladimir Coufal.

The Argentine attempted to carry but ultimately fell on the grass with his head in his hands, painting a picture all fans were dreading.

Ten Hag’s early prognosis of the issue looks to have confirmed those fears.

The manager said that Martinez’s injury “doesn’t look well” and it’s “very bad for him, very bad for the team”.

Erik on Lisandro: "I can't tell you detail. We have to find out the next days what the diagnosis. It is very bad, very bad for him and the team. He is just returning. He is very important for us. He brings spirit to the team, aside from his football ability." — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) February 4, 2024

Of course, fans will be eagerly waiting for a definite timescale and extent of the injury in the days to come but players always have an initial idea of what has happened.

That initial idea looked ominous in Martinez’s actions after the injury and Ten Hag’s comments don’t look too hopeful either.

It is a hammer blow for United and the player, who had just returned from a foot injury and slotted back into the team like the key cog he is.

United play much better in the buildup with the Argentine and his fearless defending makes the team secure at the back.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have returned from their injuries so Ten Hag will not be lacking in numbers in defence.

However, there is no other player who offers quite what Martinez does in the centre of defence and Ten Hag will be distraught at losing the prospect of fielding his best team after just two games.

