Erik ten Hag predicts bright future for Manchester United after Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho goals

Manchester United secured a crucial 3-0 win against West Ham to rise to sixth place and into the likely Europa League places for next season.

A goal from birthday boy Rasmus Hojlund and a brace from Alejandro Garnacho were enough to give the Red Devils the three points in their third win of the week.

The only, but substantial negative of the afternoon was the serious injury for Lisandro Martinez.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Manchester United boss confirmed that the injury was a concern and said that “I can’t tell you detail. We have to find out the next days what the diagnosis. It is very bad, very bad for him and the team. He is just returning. He is very important for us. He brings spirit to the team, aside from his football ability”.

Speaking of the game, the Dutchman complimented his side for beating a good West Ham side.

“It was not easy, West Ham are a good side, but it was a great win for us.”

The man in the Old Trafford hotseat used his post-match time to compliment his star winger, Alejandro Garnacho, for adapting to his new role on the right.

“It is a time where he has to get used to this position because he prefers a little more left. He is playing now from the right, has some freedom and fluidity in the game where he could find some spaces. He was very good in his attacking, creating and dribbling. I am very pleased with this performance”.

Erik ten Hag excitedly spoke of the future of United and praised the front three in particular.

“I have said it before in the last couple of months the future for Manchester United is very bright. We have some real high potentials, we can play fluid football, speed it up as we need and defend well”.

“The goals today showed young players with high potential. They get used to the Premier League standards. Every game they are growing and improving and adapting to a higher level.”

“When they enjoy their football the confidence comes and you can see the belief is growing. The celebration I liked it. It is showing we do it together.”

United will aim to continue their solid start to 2024 with another massive trip away to Aston Villa in the league, where United will aim to close the gap to the Villans to five points and pull themselves closer to the lucrative Champions League spots.