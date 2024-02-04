“I’m not done”: Rasmus Hojlund insists he’s “hungry for more” after heroics vs. West Ham United



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has insisted that he’s not done and wants to score more goals even as he continues to enjoy his incredible form.

Hojlund grabbed his 10th goal of the season across all competitions after finding the back of the net during United’s 3-0 win against West Ham.

He opened the score for the Red Devils in brilliant fashion. The goalscorer picked up the ball 20 yards out and embarked on a run. He turned inside Aguerd and smashed a low finish into the bottom-left corner with his right foot.

A brace from Alejandro Garnacho in the second half sealed the win for United and ensured all three points were secured.

Hojlund has now scored four goals in his last four Premier League games and after a slow start to life in England’s top flight, it’s safe to say the 21-year-old is now holding his own at Old Trafford.

He spoke to Sky Sports after the final whistle and blasted his previous critics who regularly used to take a swipe at him and Garnacho for not coming up with the goods in the first half of the campaign.

Hojlund also granted an interview to MUTV and revealed his objectives for the remainder of the season.

The Denmark international said, “Reaching double figures already for such a big club is a big achievement, but I think I’ve said it the whole season, I’m not done.”

“I’m hungry for more and want to keep developing, keep scoring goals, keep moving up the table and keep getting wins. Keep linking up with my teammates because I’m enjoying it at the moment. I think confidence is not the right word [when not scoring], you start to get a little annoyed and angry, so you lose the calmness in some situations.”

“I always believed in myself, so I kept trying, and looked at my own game and what I could improve. Speaking with my teammates and the manager, asking what they see. We’ve had some talks and I’ve improved since I came here, so it’s looking good right now.”

He added, “When the confidence is going, I believe I have good shots with both feet.”

The United number 11 was asked about the developing relationship in attack between himself, Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

Hojlund explained, “A lot of excitement. Every day I come in for training and to do my job. I’m happy because I know I need to play with those guys, I enjoy it and you can also start seeing the connection getting good now. We’re giving each other confidence and goals, involvements in the game, so I’m very happy.”

He will be hoping to make it five in five when United travel to Villa Park next Sunday to take on Unai Emery’s men.

