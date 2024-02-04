Jose Mourinho claims that the retiring Marouane Fellaini will always be “one of mine”

Jose Mourinho has had some kind words for the retiring former Manchester United player, Marouane Fellaini.

It was announced yesterday that the Belgian would be calling quits on his playing days after spells in Belgium, England and China.

Commenting on his career, the former midfielder claimed, “what an incredible journey it has been! I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level. I am proud to have represented Standard in Belgium, Everton and Manchester United in the UK, and Shandong Taishan in China”.

There had been some doubts over the 36 year old’s future as it was reported back in November that the player was about to retire but these rumours were swiftly denied by his agent.

One of the most important managers in the Belgian’s career was certainly Jose Mourinho. The two spend two and a half seasons together and Fellaini scored numerous important goals for the Portuguese manager, probably none bigger than his goal against Celta Vigo in the semi-final of the Europa League.

The giant Belgian’s physical nature, prowess in the air and willingness to follow tactical instruction, were a perfect match for Mourinho.

Hence, the former Roma coach took to Instagram to lavish praise on his old player.

“I don’t forget who gave me everything he could give. You were and will always be one of mine. Congratulations on your career and rest those ankles that suffered a lot”.

The former Everton man had a controversial time at Old Trafford, starting with his deadline day arrival to the club when he joined former manager David Moyes at the club.

Many fans judged that the player was way too expensive and that he was not the right fit for the club.

However, in spite of joining United at an incredibly challenging time, the player was universally popular with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and of course, Mourinho.

Moreover, Fellaini won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League at Old Trafford, scoring vital goals in all three tournaments to help his side to glory.