Kieran Maguire believes that Manchester United’s Financial Fair Play issues could be solved by selling Marcus Rashford

Manchester United’s Financial Fair Play problems could be solved by doing only one thing.

This is according to football finance expert, Kieran Maguire.

Speaking to FootballInsider, Maguire claims that selling Marcus Rashford in the summer could help United no end in the transfer market.

“If Marcus Rashford was sold, then it would solve all issues that Manchester United face in respect of Financial Fair Play,” Maguire said.

The England international’s potentially nine figure transfer fee combined with being a homegrown player would do wonders for the Red Devils’ finances according to fair play regulations.

The finance expert stated, “first of all, realistically, they’ll be looking for around about £100 million plus in terms of a transfer fee. That would represent pure profit on their accounts as he’s an academy player.

“Secondly, he is costing the club around £15 million a year in wages, so removing that would be beneficial to their wage bill.

“You put those two together, and it would mean they could become very competitive in the transfer market”.

The England international has had a challenging season to date, despite returning to goalscoring form to some extent, by scoring in his last three Premier League matches on the bounce.

The 26 year old has been involved in a front page saga by going on a 12-hour drinking session in Belfast and has been subsequently punished by the club.

The player has been linked to a move away from United, with Paris Saint-Germain and even Premier League rivals, Arsenal, mentioned as possible destinations.

Whether INEOS would want to start their first summer in charge by selling such an iconic figure like Rashford would be questionable, although there is certainly financial logic to the argument.

The United striker is unplayable on his day but he has also consistently been inconsistent in a red shirt over his nine seasons in the United first team. At 26 years old, this is unlikely to change.

It is a decision that will be surely watched with keen interest by the footballing world.