Kobbie Mainoo extends excellent run of form in another fine display vs. West Ham United



Manchester United eased past David Moyes’ West Ham side in a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

A Rasmus Hojlund goal and a brace from Alejandro Garnacho were enough to seal the win for United and secure all three points.

United had 51% possession of the ball compared to West Ham’s 41% share.

Erik ten Hag’s men managed an impressive 12 shots, with five of these being on target. The Hammers had 22 shots but only three troubled Andre Onana who didn’t have too much to do in goal.

United put up 520 passes with a success rate of 85%.

West Ham strung 477 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%.

Beyond the goalscorers whose valuable contributions ultimately ensured the team ran out winners vs. West Ham, one of the other better performers was Kobbie Mainoo.

The homegrown star has been in the headlines recently after he registered his first Premier League in stunning fashion during the game against Wolves at the Molineux.

He followed up that performance with another sensational display at Old Trafford.

Mainoo registered a pass accuracy of 83% after successfully delivering 25 of the 30 passes he tried to find his teammates with.

He had a total of 36 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch, before being taken off for Scott McTominay in the second half.

The Englishman won three of the ground duels he delved into. He also put in two tackles.

Mainoo completed two of the dribbles he embarked on and recovered the ball twice.

Kobbie Mainoo’s game by numbers vs West Ham: 83% pass accuracy

36 touches

25/30 passes completed

3 ground duels won

2/3 tackles won

2 dribbles

2 ball recoveries Another excellent showing. 💫 pic.twitter.com/YUKxzD9OaX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 4, 2024

He came off to a standing ovation when substituted and it’s easy to see how the 18-year-old has already endeared himself to the United faithful.

