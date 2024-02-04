Man United plotting to raid Ipswich Town for transfer and recruitment guru Sam Williams



Manchester United are reportedly keen on raiding Championship side Ipswich Town for their head of recruitment Sam Williams.

This comes in as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on the ratification of his partial 25% investment into United.

The INEOS billionaire will be granted full sporting control of the club’s operations and once everything is official, can finally start work at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe has already made a few moves behind the scenes. He was crucial in the appointment of Manchester City’s Omar Berrada as Richard Arnold’s successor.

It’s thought that the instalment of a new sporting director is the next item on INEOS’ agenda. This exercise is on track to be carried out in the next few weeks.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, United are also aiming to put together a new-look scouting team that will usher the club into the new era under Ratcliffe.

To this effect, the Red Devils have turned their attention to Ipswich Town’s head of recruitment Sam Williams.

Williams previously worked as an analyst and scout at Old Trafford before he left for a new adventure.

He joined the Tractor Boys in April 2022 and has been one of the factors behind their success since Kieran McKenna took over as manager.

As head of recruitment, Williams has been vital in the addition of some fantastic players who have elevated Ipswich to where they currently are.

He has also held roles at Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers.

While Ipswich may unsurprisingly make an effort to hold on to their man amidst interest from United, the temptation to go back to Old Trafford may prove too hard to turn down.

