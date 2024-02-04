Manchester United 3-0 West Ham United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat West Ham United 3-0 at Old Trafford this afternoon. Here are your player ratings for the game-

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Good early instinctive save from a set piece that could have made the game awkward for United. Showed more command of his area overall.

Diogo Dalot 7- Matched up unexpectedly against Kudus on the left but managed him well. Came inside when United had the ball to create overloads.

Harry Maguire 7- Looked to have picked up from where he left off and started well before a brain fade in the second half let West Ham run free.

Lisandro Martinez 8- Defends like his life is on the line and passes like a natural midfielder. Makes the team play better. Hopefully, the issue with his knee isn’t too serious.

Luke Shaw 6- Wasn’t as impactful on overlaps as he was against Wolves but did well in defence nonetheless.

Casemiro 6.5- Sometimes too eager to go down for a tackle which leaves his side exposed but that eagerness paid off once for Hojlund’s goal as he won the ball high up.

Kobbie Mainoo 7.5- Already so good he will need to stop getting judged by “teenager” standards soon. Another calm, composed game. Teammates give him the ball under pressure and he’s always a safe release valve.

Alejandro Garnacho 7.5- Was trending towards consecutive bad games for the winger but a brace in the second half will erase all bad memories of this game. Keeps trying something and gets rewarded.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5- Tested the goalkeeper with a speculative long-range effort early on but wasn’t much involved outside of the odd ball-keeping pass.

Marcus Rashford 5- Was expected to be a key man against Ben Johnson but struggled to impose himself on the game.

Rasmus Hojlund 8- The Dane has well and truly arrived as he was the true star of this win. A goal on his weaker foot will grab the headlines but his overall game now looks like it belongs in the Premier League. United have a gem on their hands.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay 7- Subbed on to give Mainoo a breather but he’s a very different profile of player. Kept it simple and assisted Garnacho’s second to finish the game.

Raphael Varane 7- Forced change after Martinez’s injury sub but did well to repel the aerial bombardment from West Ham late on.

Victor Lindelof 6- Returned from injury in serene circumstances with the game already won.

Antony 5- Not much impact although Ten Hag’s continued preference to play him over Amad is baffling.

Manager Erik ten Hag 7.5: There are signs that something is building again with his first-choice team back. Need more security at the back but the signs are positive.

