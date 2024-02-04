Marc Skinner talks of ‘poignant reminder’ as team pays tribute to Busby Babes

Prior to kick off at Leigh Sports Village, The Flowers of Manchester rung out over the loud speaker as flags displaying the names and faces of the players killed in the Munich Air Disaster, flapped around in the breeze on the North stand terrace.

United manager, Marc Skinner and interim manager of Brighton, Mikey Harris, each laid a wreath in remembrance of the 23 people killed in the 1958 crash which happened on February 6th 1958.

It marked the start of a series of events planned over the coming week as the 66th anniversary approaches and Skinner and his team are involved in a number memorial activities.

The Peoples Person asked Skinner about the importance of his team being a part of those reflections.

“Having been at the club for the last couple of seasons, you see what it means to the fans and to everybody involved at the club,” he replied.

“It’s a fantastic celebration of the lives that we lost. They built this club, they made us who we are and what we are.”

Eight of Sir Matt Busby’s players were killed in the crash along with three members staff.

Skinner continued: “For me, it’s a poignant reminder to everybody of what Manchester United is about, what our foundations are.”

It’s not a nice space to be in because of the tragedy but to be a part of the celebrations of their lives… that’s fantastic.”

Meanwhile, as the men took on West Ham at Old Trafford just moments after the final whistle blew at Leigh, Erik Ten Hag and West Ham manager, David Moyes replicated the actions of Skinner and Harris by laying a wreath.

It is expected that Marc Skinner and Katie Zelem will be present at Old Trafford on Tuesday as the club comes together, as one, to pay their respects.

Both Skinner and Ten Hag’s sides came away with all three points and a clean sheet today.