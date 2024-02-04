Mason Greenwood’s early goal secures valuable point for Getafe in draw vs. Real Betis



Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood got on the score sheet as Getafe played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis in a crucial La Liga clash.

Greenwood shed first blood for his side just eight minutes into proceedings from the penalty spot.

He calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner, sending the Betis goalkeeper the wrong way.

However, Getafe were pegged back just 10 minutes from the interval when Isco found the back of the net, also from the spot-kick.

Greenwood thought he would be afforded the chance to win it for Getafe very late into the match when he went down inside the box but the referee decided the United loanee was not fouled.

Both teams had to be content with sharing the spoils at Estadio Benito Villamarín.

The Englishman now has four goals and as many assists in the 18 league matches he’s played.

He has been in the news in recent days due to an incident involving himself and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

As Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 last week, Bellingham was caught by cameras muttering a slur to Greenwood. It’s believed that the former Borussia Dortmund man called his fellow countryman a “rap–t.”

It was relayed that Greenwood doesn’t want any fuss to be made over the issue as he wants to move on quickly and just focus on his football.

He certainly didn’t let it bother him going by his sensational display against Betis.

The 22-year-old registered 52 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch. He successfully delivered 24 of the 33 passes he attempted to find his teammates with, managing a pass accuracy of 73%.

Greenwood made two key passes.

The Carrington academy graduate tried to ping four long balls. He was successful on three occasions.

He embarked on an incredible eight dribbles and came out on top six times.

The player delved into 14 ground duels and won six of them. He didn’t win the one aerial duel he was required to contest.

Greenwood put in one tackle.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

He’ll undoubtedly be looking to build on his extremely positive individual display in Getafe’s next game vs. Celta Vigo which takes place in a week.

