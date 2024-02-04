Match report: Manchester United Women 2 – 0 Brighton and Hove Albion Women

Manchester United Women have beaten Brighton 2-0 at home in the WSL.

The game started an important week of reflection for the whole club.

The Supporters Club flags were replaced with flags paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Munich Air Disaster and both managers laid a wreath prior to kick off as a rendition of The Flowers of Manchester played.

Brighton brought the game to United in the opening five minutes, they were pressing well and attacking aggressively but United soon found their rhythm.

After a series of corners for the home side, Geyse delivered a lovely cut back into the six yard box which found Nikita Parris, who turned it past former United keeper Sophie Baggaley.

The Seagulls defence were having difficulty with Lucia Garcia, who was a bundle of energy in the first half, constantly pressing high for the ball.

22 minutes in and Brighton got their first corner of the game but it was well dealt with by Millie Turner, who headed it away from danger.

It was a good spell of possession for the visitors and they managed to get their first shot on target which Earps magnificently saved.

United were forced to make an early change as Jayde Riviere who had picked up a knock against Villa last week was injured just before the half hour mark. United were down to ten temporarily as Evans prepared herself.

United came close to doubling their lead just before half-time. Geyse launched another attack down the right and found Ella Toone but her shot was just wide. Brighton could not handle the speed and agility of Geyse.

The game began to get heated in the second half as Geyse found herself on the floor three times in as many minutes under the challenge of Poppy Pattinson. A heated exchange of words ensued between Nikita Parris and Vicky Losada. The fans were getting frustrated, the referee had words but no cards came out.

Moments later, Geyse punished Brighton for their foul play as she darted inside the box and, in what looked like an exact replica of the first goal, she pulled it back to Parris, who was lurking around the six yard mark and she blasted it past Baggaley again.

United came again, this time it was Blundell down the right wing, she delivered it into the box as Leah Galton was arriving but it was just a little too far in front of her.

It was an energetic performance from United. The points keep them in touching distance of the top three and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Team: Earps, Le Tissier, Blundell, Toone (Guerrero 78), Zelem, Riviere (Evans 33), Naalsund, Garcia (Galton 57), Turner, Parris (Williams 78), Geyse (Malard 78)