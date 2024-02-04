Michael Olise: Manchester City enter the race to sign Manchester United target



Manchester City and Manchester United are gearing up for a high-stakes tussle in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise emerging as a coveted target for both clubs.

City, under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, view the French prodigy as an integral addition to their squad and are reportedly preparing a substantial bid to secure his services.

United manager Erik ten Hag is also eyeing Olise as a marquee signing, marking a new chapter under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership.

The allure of joining Guardiola’s squad is a significant draw, yet United remain firmly in the race for the talented winger.

Olise, who recently declined an offer from Chelsea, possesses the skill set that aligns seamlessly with City’s tactical approach, particularly on the right flank, a position where City seeks to bolster their ranks.

Financial constraints appear to be a non-issue for City, with rumours suggesting a willingness to invest upwards of £60 million for the Palace standout.

Olise’s recent exit from a match against Brighton due to injury hasn’t dampened the interest of the Manchester giants.

At just 22, Olise has made a noticeable impact this season, contributing six goals and three assists.

His commitment to Crystal Palace extends until 2027, and whispers of a release clause within his contract add an intriguing twist to the narrative, although the specifics of the clause remain shrouded in mystery.

Guardiola’s plan for minor squad adjustments implies a promising path for Olise’s potential game time at City, a crucial factor in his decision-making process.

As the transfer saga unfolds, the battle lines between Man City and Man United are distinctly drawn, with Olise’s future hanging in the balance.