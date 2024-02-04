Promise of first team football at Werder Bremen was too hard to turn down for Isak Hansen-Aarøen



Manchester United’s January business mainly consisted of loaning out players with plenty of academy starlets sent out on loan.

A few like Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez could be bought permanently at the end of their loans in the summer.

United’s only permanent exit saw highly-rated academy teen Isak Hansen-Aarøen join Werder Bremen in Germany.

The 19-year-old was reportedly unhappy when he was snubbed for the FA Cup game against Wigan Athletic despite training all week with the first team.

Hansen-Aarøen leaves

United were desperate to keep hold of him and had offered a brand new four four-and-a-half-year deal, but the midfield ace was not too impressed with the wages on offer.

The Norwegian was not too sure about the pathway into the first team having seen many of his compatriots earn a call-up to the first team and felt a move would serve him better.

He had made the pre-season squad in both of Ten Hag’s seasons but did not to make the matchday squad even once.

Plenty in his camp suggested the same and with his deal ending in the summer, the Red Devils thought it best to move him on in January.

The club got a much larger fee as compared to compensation in the summer while they also included a number of favourable clauses in his contract.

For his part, the former Tromso star will get the first taste of senior football and it was quite clear he had outgrown reserve football.

Step-up in quality

Upon joining the Bundesliga side, the Norway U21 international stated that he felt this was the right step to take at this stage of his career and wants to prove to people that he is ready for the step-up.

“It’s definitely a big step for me, but it’s a step in the right direction. I’m really happy to be here and I’m looking forward to showing what I can do.

“I want to prove that I can take it in my stride and show the fans and the club, that signing me was the right choice,” he told his new club.

The pressures of senior football will be a first for Hansen-Aarøen with Werder still in the hunt for European football next season.

It will be a much more difficult challenge but that was what prompted the player to ask his agent to take the deal on offer.

“It’ll be very different to where I’ve been playing up to now. But I feel ready to make the step up and play here.

Eager to move to Werder

“I rang my agent and he told me about the opportunity. The call lasted about two minutes. I had a good feeling straight away and didn’t have to think twice about it. It was an easy decision. Werder are a big club.”

United would have done well to keep a hold of the player, considering his immense potential. The club have made quite a habit of selling academy starlets in recent seasons.

While it does help with FFP issues, there has been a mixed reaction from fans as it is a departure from previous seasons.

Hansen-Aarøen will be desperate to prove Ten Hag and United wrong but the 20-time English league champions have inserted a sell-on clause and while there is no buyback option, the club do hold matching rights in case of any offer from another club.