Rasmus Hojlund extends fiery form in 3-0 victory over West Ham United

In a meaningful match leading up to the 66th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, Manchester United did their fans proud in an emphatic 3-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

While Man United’s defence held steady throughout the secure a well-earned clean sheet, it was the home side’s attacking performance that truly turned heads.

Despite having only 12 shots compared to West Ham’s 22, United proved to be far more lethal up front as they looked to take full advantage of their goalscoring opportunities.

One player who proved particularly effective on the day was striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Celebrating his 21st birthday, his performance against the Hammers was a celebration of its own.

With just 31 touches, Hojlund saw relatively little of the ball, as is often the case given his status as a goal-poacher. Still, this didn’t lessen his impact.

The now-21 year old proved strong on the ball, showing great physicality and dribbling skills to win four of his six ground duels. While he won just two of his five aerial duels, one of those lost was while defending a corner, which is slightly unfamiliar territory for the Dane.

In terms of passing, it wasn’t one of Hojlund’s best matches as he only managed to complete 13 of his 19 passes for a 68% pass accuracy. He completed his only long ball of the match.

On the attack, however, Hojlund proved highly effective. In the 23rd minute, the striker received a pass from Casemiro off of a loose ball. He expertly dribbled into the box and struck a venomous shot into the West Ham net to send United into the lead.

What’s more, he had only two shots on the day, with his goal being the only one on target. This shows just how clinical he is up front, no matter how few chances come his way.

This is the fourth consecutive match in which Hojlund has scored, showing the fine form that he has found following a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

Ultimately, it was a comfortable afternoon for United in which Hojlund once again showed how lethal he is up front, making for a memorable 21st birthday celebration.

(Stats via Sofascore)