Rasmus Hojlund says he loves spending time with fellow young star Kobbie Mainoo

Rasmus Hojlund has spoken out on his love of spending time with Kobbie Mainoo.

This is according to The Daily Mirror who claim that Hojlund has said that Manchester United’s young players, including Kobbie Mainoo, have created a group chat between them on social media with the aim of building the togetherness of the group.

Due to poor results and often questionable mental strength on the pitch, many critics have taken aim at the unity and happiness in the United dressing room over recent months.

There have been plenty of stories suggesting that the Jadon Sancho saga has divided the dressing room, players like Raphael Varane and Casemiro are unhappy with Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford just doesn’t enjoy his football at the club.

Nonetheless, one shining beacon of hope this season has been the play of youngsters, Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho. Now it seems the kids want to fix the dressing room too.

Speaking on his relationship with Mainoo, the Danish international Hojlund stated, “we enjoy spending time together. The young guys have a little group where we’re chatting to each other and it’s very cool to have other young players around the team. Hopefully we can set an era for the club and be here many years together”.

Both Mainoo and Hojlund are boyhood United fans and have spoken of their love of the club.

One of the most exciting prospects for supporters of the Red Devils is to imagine these two fulfilling their world-class potential at the club together for many years to come.

The Dane also went on to reveal the youth culture around the club at the moment and claimed, “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough and I think that’s a good thing. We’re here for a reason. You can see Kobbie’s composure. He is so relaxed on the ball. Now he’s also starting to show that he has the scoring parts of his game as well. He’s a complete player”.

Both players have been praised recently in the media for their role.

The Danish international has won over the likes of Alan Shearer for his work rate and desire to score goals in spite of minimum service.

Mainoo has a queue of fans but probably his most vocal is Rio Ferdinand who claimed that the young midfielder gave him Clarence Seedorf vibes.

United take on West Ham later today and both players will surely be aiming to exert their growing influence on Ten Hag’s side both on and off the pitch.