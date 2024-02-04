Roy Keane is full of praise for Rasmus Hojlund after opening goal at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United midfielder, Roy Keane, has effused over Manchester United’s attacking for their first goal against West Ham.

The Sky Sports pundit credited the team play and in particular the role of United’s exciting young attackers.

Commenting on birthday boy, Rasmus Hojlund’s goal, he claimed “this is really good, this is what the games about, do you know what? Love it”.

“You think he’s going to, he goes onto his weaker side”.

The Sky Sports presenter interrupted and claimed that we haven’t yet seen too much of this from the Danish international.

Keane retorted, “no not really, but again, I don’t mind that from a striker when he just produces moments because that’s what the game is about”.

The Irishman went on to praise the striker’s form and run of confidence.

“You know, West Ham have been very much in the game but that’s what you want from your top strikers, that moment of quality and the power of the shot. He’s obviously got a lot of confidence, he’s on a good run, brilliant goal”.

The former United captain’s comments contrast sharply with his assessment of Hojlund a month ago when he criticised the striker’s wastefulness in front of goal against Wigan.

The Dane is on a great run of form having scored in his previous four Premier League games and five out of his last six games.

The play of youngsters Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund is a great source of optimism for Man United fans at the moment and something all will hope will continue for the foreseeable future.

Next up for United is a tough trip to Villa Park where they will be aiming to close the gap to the Villans to five points and bring themselves closer to the much sought-after Champions League spots.