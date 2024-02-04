The new kids on the block prove Manchester United’s future is secure



After a long time, Manchester United produced a dominant performance to sweep aside West Ham United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win puts Erik ten Hag’s men up to sixth in the Premier League table and the team are unbeaten in the New Year.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring with a fine finish with his right foot, which shows his confidence with the Dane now scoring five goals in his last six appearances.

The former Atalanta starlet is starting to look like he is figuring out how this team plays and his finishes show his class.

Young trio excelling

The other two goals came in the second half courtesy Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine has proved effective when playing on both flanks, which the manager will be delighted about.

The right wing has really suffered due to Antony’s terrible form and the whole Jadon Sancho controversy and it is great to see the academy graduate making the most of a bad situation.

He has netted four goals since being shunted out to the right, and he seems far more adept there than Marcus Rashford, even though he would prefer the left.

And while he might not have created the same headlines as the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Kobbie Mainoo showed exactly why the manager thought it best to substitute him in the second half.

Mainoo’s importance

If this was last season, the Dutch manager would have opted to take off Casemiro so as to give him a little breather.

This is testament to the growth of the midfielder that the manager knows he is almost irreplaceable right now.

West Ham players almost backed off when Mainoo was on the ball, as if they knew that there was no chance of pinching the ball from him.

The return of experienced professionals like Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez was seen as crucial behind the turnaround in fortunes but the youngsters finding their feet has given an even greater lift around the club.