“There was a lot of talk…”: Rasmus Hojlund slams his and Alejandro Garnacho’s critics after heroics vs. West Ham United



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund took a swipe at some of the critics who previously hit out at him and Alejandro Garnacho over their failure to regularly score goals.

Hojlund and Garnacho both got on the score sheet as United beat West Ham 3-0 at Old Trafford.

A brilliant Hojlund opening goal coupled with a Garnacho brace sealed the win for United and ensured all three points were secured against David Moyes’ men.

After the final whistle, the pair spoke to Sky Sports and gave their respective verdicts on the match.

Hojlund also revealed the inspiration behind his celebration after putting the ball into the back of the net. The Dane did an air guitar celebration to mark the occasion.

The birthday boy who turned 21 today said, “It was very good. It is always special to play on your birthday – I had the same last year. Today, of course, with a win, a very good win [meant it was special]. A goal from both me and him [Garnacho] and I’m happy.”

“I have spoken about doing celebrations with my friends and they told me to do a guitar in the summer. I hadn’t done it yet, but today was the day.”

On both him and Garnacho scoring, Hojlund remarked, “A month ago there was a lot of talk about us not scoring enough goals but we are both young and growing every day. You can see the connection between us.”

Like Hojlund, Garnacho was also asked what motivated his celebration which saw him perch himself on the edge of the advertising hoardings and put his hands by his side.

Many supporters have alluded that Garnacho’s act was aimed at Mohammed Kudus, who did the same during the reverse fixture at the London Stadium.

The Carrington academy graduate explained, “I am very happy because I scored two goals.”

“The celebration is an inspiration.”

Up next for the Red Devils is a trip to Villa Park in a week’s time.

