Three things we learned as dominant Man United put West Ham United to the sword in 3-0 win



Manchester United hosted David Moyes’ West Ham at Old Trafford, fresh off their sensational 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in mid-week.

Seemingly eager to maintain consistency after the victory at the Molineux, Erik ten Hag made just one change from the side that beat Gary O’ Neil’s men – Harry Maguire came in for Raphael Varane.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 3-0 win against West Ham United.

Impressive Maguire performance

The surprise inclusion in the team sheet was Maguire, who was selected to slot in right next to Lisandro Martinez at the heart of United’s defence.

Varane and Martinez have always been formidable as a pair and the assumption would have been that Varane was injured, forcing Ten Hag into picking Maguire.

However, the United boss insisted that Maguire was selected because of the good performances he put up before getting injured last year.

Ten Hag said, “First of all, Harry was doing very well but picked up an injury — Raphaël is also doing very well, but a third game in.”

“We didn’t want to change too much, it’s up to Harry to show his contribution but we’re confident that he will.”

Maguire certainly repaid his manager’s faith and show of support in kind.

During the game and especially in the opening 45 minutes, the England international was a rock at the back. He barely put a foot wrong and was one of United’s best performers in the match alongside Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund who opened the score in fine fashion in the 23rd minute of proceedings.

In some parts of the match in which the Hammers were on top and threatened to breach Andre Onana’s goal, they didn’t manage to do so partly due to Maguire, who was first to everything.

He was excellent in his aerial duels, which he won most of against West Ham’s physical players. On the ground, Maguire was impressive. He regularly stepped out of his position and drifted into midfield to put in a tackle and win the ball.

Whenever he came up against a rival player in one-on-one encounters, the former United skipper came out on top. He aggressively snapped into challenges and did well.

Maguire was very good in his distribution of the ball. On more than one occasion, he found Marcus Rashford on the left flank with some exquisite diagonal balls that helped United stretch the West Ham defence and mount dangerous attacks.

Even more significant is just how much Maguire looked to make line-breaking passes to his forward and midfield teammates.

The centre-back combined well with Onana, Martinez and Diogo Dalot. He looked composed and very well-measured in everything he did.

It’s not easy to stand out while playing alongside Martinez but Maguire certainly held his own in comparison to the colossal Argentine.

The 30-year-old had a few near scares in the second half but luckily, he wasn’t made to pay for the lapses in concentration.

Maguire was a defensive monster and it bodes well both for Ten Hag and supporters that he still looks to be in incredible form even after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

United’s attackers finally purring together as a unit

In the first part of the campaign, the United attackers constantly found themselves at the end of deserved criticism for failing to regularly come up with the goods.

However, in recent games, the forwards seem to have found their feet and United are benefitting as a result.

In a front three of Rashford, Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, Ten Hag seems to have found the right trio going forward.

Hojlund registered his fourth goal in as many Premier League games courtesy of his opening strike against the Irons.

The Dane picked up the ball around 20 yards out and embarked on a brilliant run towards Areola’s goal. He turned inside Aguerd before expertly smashing a sublime low finish into the bottom-left corner with his right foot.

Safe to say that the birthday boy who turns 21 today, is enjoying his football.

Garnacho doubled the score just four minutes after the interval when he got the better of Emerson who fluffed his lines and then fired a shot that deflected off Aguerd to beat Fabianski.

The Carrington academy graduate grabbed his second of the game in the 85th minute. Scott McTominay and Hojlund combined to pinch the ball off Kalvin Phillips. McTominay set up Garnacho who did well to guide the ball into the opposite corner.

Garnacho has now made 19 starts in a row for United and it’s easy to see why Ten Hag is a fan of his. The player keeps on delivering and can be relied upon to make things happen. Still at 19, he has really matured this term.

Rashford was the most silent of the three but even he had one or two chances to get on the score sheet.

At the moment, scoring goals is definitely not a huge problem for the forwards, who seem to be finding the back of the net for fun.

Martinez injury concern

United fans will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath to find out the nature and full extent of Martinez’s injury.

He was excellent until he picked up an injury slightly over the hour mark.

The World Cup winner delved into a challenge against Coufal – which he won – but not before the West Ham man’s entire body weight came crashing on Martinez’s knee.

Martinez was visibly in pain and was clutching his knee while on the ground.

The 26-year-old tried to lay through the pain barrier when he came back onto the pitch but it soon became clear he couldn’t carry on.

He was replaced by Varane just minutes later.

Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and Martinez makes his return to action as soon as possible. United are by far a much better side with him at the back.

