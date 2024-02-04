“Very very special talent”: Gary Lineker hails incredible Michael Olise amids links to Man United



Former England striker Gary Lineker has lavished praise on Crystal Palace winger and reported Manchester United target Michael Olise.

Olise is understood to be on United’s transfer wishlist ahead of the summer window.

United need a right-winger

The right-wing is an area of the pitch the Red Devils urgently need to strengthen, with the current options available to Erik ten Hag simply not coming up with the goods.

Antony has been poor this season and is yet to register a single goal contribution in the Premier League. During United’s most recent clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Brazilian came on from the bench and produced a performance that could only be labelled as shocking.

He was partially responsible for Pedro Neto’s equalizing goal before Kobbie Mainoo’s last-minute heroics at the Molineux spared United’s blushes.

Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri are currently out on loan to Borussia Dortmund and Granada respectively and there are question marks over the duo’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo who recently returned from a long-term injury, doesn’t seem to be highly-rated by Ten Hag, considering the manner in which he has been snubbed in the club’s last two matches.

In both games vs. Newport County and Wolves, even Omari Forson came onto the pitch before Amad.

As a stop-gap solution, Ten Hag has been deploying Garnacho on the right wing. The Argentine seems to be enjoying that position and is certainly doing better than his other teammates who are perceived as natural fits for the role.

Olise’s preference

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Olise would prefer a switch to United over Chelsea, should he be presented with such a dilemma.

Chelsea and the Red Devils are understood to be the parties that have expressed the strongest interest in the Frenchman.

Olise is a boyhood United fan and understandably, a transfer to the Theatre of Dreams appeals more to him.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have also been mentioned to have the Palace star on their radar.

Lineker’s comments

Lineker spoke on this week’s The Rest is Football podcast and gave his verdict on Olise, as he continues to be linked to huge clubs in the Premier League.

Olise was at his sensational best on Tuesday night as he scored and assisted twice in the Eagles’ 3-2 victory against Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Lineker said, “A couple of the best performances we have seen in midweek came from two young Crystal Palace stars, [Eberechi] Eze and Olise.”

“They are fabulously talented.”

“I had lunch with Steve Parish last week actually and he was extolling the virtues of Michael Olise, saying that he thinks he is going to be very, very special talent and I wouldn’t disagree with him.”

Lineker’s seal of approval should be another factor that motivates United to strongly pursue the 22-year-old.

