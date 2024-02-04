Will Fish continues to be reliable in spite of his Hibernian teammates

Despite Will Fish’s best efforts, Hibernian’s season goes from bad to worse as they were soundly beaten 3-0 at home by St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League.

The result sees the Edinburgh side drop down to seventh place in the table and they have not won in the league since the 9th of December against Livingston.

Hibs were rolled over by St Mirren after three first half goals from Alex Gogic, Greg Kiltie and Mikael Mandron. Despite dominating possession with 61%, the home side rarely threatened and only managed six shots to the away team’s 13.

Whilst the Manchester United loanee did not have his best day, he was still Hibs’ second highest rated player according to Sofascore, with a rating of 6.8.

There is no doubt that the youngster will be suffering from these poor results but what is clear is that he consistently stands up tall for his side when the going gets tough.

The defender has now played 23 times this season. To emphasise his role in the Scottish capital, he has started every single one of those encounters.

The United academy product was quite solid defensively, blocking three shots and making three clearances for the Hibees.

He made one interception and was successful in making two tackles. The 20 year old was also able to win 75% of his ground duels.

However, the centre back did underperform in two of his usual standout metrics.

The Englishman is usually dominant in the air but he only won two of his seven aerial duels this time around.

Moreover, his passing accuracy was at 80%, which is not bad at all but the Manchester born defender is usually more careful on the ball than this.

To back up this point, his long ball passing rate was also only 46%, lower than usual.

Nonetheless, despite Hibs’ catastrophic form, the young man continues to gain invaluable experience and continues to be one of the shining lights of the Scottish side’s season.