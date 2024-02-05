Al-Hilal to continue pursuit of Bruno Fernandes with summer transfer bid

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are refusing to give up on their transfer pursuit of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

During the past summer transfer window, The Peoples Person relayed Saudi Arabia’s interest in the Man United captain.

He soundly rejected such interest, however, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Fernandes rejected two offers from Saudi Arabia in favour of remaining at Old Trafford.

In November, the Saudi league yet again turned their focus to Fernandes ahead of the winter transfer window. It was still believed, however, that the midfielder would remain loyal to United, rejecting any advances.

With the Saudis reportedly willing to spend as much as €100 million to lure Fernandes away from Old Trafford, the Saudi Public Investment Fund was reportedly gearing up to make contact with the player’s entourage in an effort to formulate a deal.

Still, the United skipper’s commitment to his club remained unwavering, with him even speaking out amidst his links to Saudi Arabia. “I’m happy where I am, I’m focused on Man United,” Fernandes confirmed. “I don’t look at rumours and also I don’t pay attention to them.”

Despite numerous unsuccessful attempts from Saudi Arabia to attract Fernandes to the Pro League, Al-Hilal appeared to still not be discouraged from pursuing the playmaker.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Saudi club attempted to lure Fernandes to the Middle East with an allegedly lucrative offer.

But even as Fernandes remains unwavering in his commitment to building a future at United, Al-Hilal refused to take no for an answer.

This morning, The Sun reported that the Saudi is gearing up to submit a second offer for Fernandes during the summer transfer window.

Having received the club captaincy in an official capacity at the start of the season, Fernandes plays a pivotal role in the United lineup, proving key to his team’s success on numerous occasions and earning praise from the likes of United legend Andy Cole.

With United defeating West Ham United 3-0 yesterday, the team continues their strong form as they look to continue their rebuild following a difficult start to the season.