Alan Smith says Bruno Fernandes is the only player capable of captaining Manchester United

Manchester United registered back-to-back wins in the Premier League on Sunday after beating West Ham by three goals to nil at Old Trafford.

The comfortable victory came three days after beating Wolves to give Erik ten Hag a platform to build from for the second half of the campaign.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has been United’s most consistent threat throughout the season once more and will be a key figure for the remainder of the year.

However, despite his impressive output, there have been question marks on Fernandes’s suitability for the role of United captain.

This being said, former top division striker and now pundit Alan Smith believes the Portuguese star is the only man worthy of the armband in the current United side.

As reported by britishgambler.co.uk, Smith says the midfielder’s frustrations come from wanting the best for the team and he remains the driving force behind Ten Hag’s side.

“Fernandes will always take the ball in difficult situations, and yet people look at him as he’s not a captain in a certain way, he moans at people a lot – in his situation, he’s probably just as frustrated as anybody else, and wants the team to do better and push on,” he said.

Smith added Fernandes’s desire to get on the ball and the fact he is almost ever-present makes him the perfect choice for Ten Hag.

“He always wants to take the ball and that shows a certain type of person. When you look around the dressing room for who is going to play, he’s fit for nearly every single game. He is the one player who should be captain,” said Smith.

Since arriving from Lisbon in the winter of 2020, Fernandes has been the standout player in a stuttering United side with his goals and assists the main reason behind the sprinkling of success the team has achieved.

A poor start to this season has left a fourth-place finish a stretch for United this time around but Bruno and his teammates will be doing all they can to continue their strong form in 2024.

United are back in action with a crunch trip to top-four rivals Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.