Alejandro Garnacho kept Mohamed Kudus receipts from the reverse fixture in winning effort vs West Ham



Elite players have a similar quality to their personality in that they don’t forget disrespect and give it back at the first opportunity.

Alejandro Garnacho’s actions after scoring his first goal against West Ham proved Manchester United have an elite player on their hands.

Garnacho ran towards the advertising hoardings and sat on one where he was later joined by Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund.

The photographers had a field day with the visual, capturing United’s present and future in a single frame.

However, Garnacho’s celebration had a much deeper meaning, which the player himself confirmed later as “an inspiration”.

That inspiration was none other than Mohammed Kudus, and Garnacho was just giving it back to the player for what he did in the reverse fixture.

As talked about previously with regards to Ramus Hojlund, that fixture away to West Ham was a dark moment in United’s season.

In that game, Kudus had rounded off the scoring for West Ham with their second goal and then ran towards the advertising hoardings to sit on one.

It was a striking sight for United, who looked battered and beaten after a clueless attacking performance, being physically overwhelmed by West Ham.

Garnacho remembered that feeling and channelised it to come up with the goods at Old Trafford.

Most endearingly for United fans and in a clear sign of his mentality, he gave it back to West Ham, thrice as powerfully as one might add since three players sat on the hoardings.

United look to have turned a corner since that Newport County game, especially in attack, and all their attackers have been the beneficiaries of it.

If the exciting youngsters can keep the form trending upwards, then there are more receipts to be cashed in after the ugly first half of the season.

