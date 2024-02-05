Alejandro Garnacho says the current front four working really well



Manchester United swept aside West Ham United 3-0 in a thoroughly dominant performance at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho were enough for Erik ten Hag’s men to climb up to sixth in the table and exact revenge for the December defeat against the same opposition.

Youngsters shined the brightest with Kobbie Mainoo bossing the midfield, the Dane scoring his fifth in six games and the Argentine making the most out of a bad situation on the right wing.

Amid Antony’s poor form and the whole Jadon Sancho saga, the manager was crying out for someone to step up in the right wing position.

Garnacho shines on the right

Facundo Pellistri was adjudged to be too raw while Marcus Rashford has always maintained he prefers playing down the left.

While the Argentina international is also much more comfortable down the left wing, he has not made a fuss of this positional change and gone on with his work.

He now has more goals on the right than the left wing this season, testament to his attitude and will to excel.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, the academy graduate said that he does not think about anything else other than helping his team win.

“I am always trying to help the team by either scoring or assisting. I don’t care if Rasmus or Rashford score, we have to win and we have to be in the top six again.

“I think we connect for very well in the frontline and also now that I am playing on the right. With Rashy on the left and Bruno [Fernandes] in behind, we think we have a good team in the front.”

He maybe only 19 but his words carry great significance as he is one of the rising stars in world football. He is beginning to establish a connection with his young teammates, Hojlund and Mainoo.

They have bonded very well outside the pitch and the bond is starting to reflect on the pitch as well as seen from the now popular photo of the trio celebrating Garnacho’s first against David Moyes’ side.

“I am very happy for Rasmus and also because it is his birthday. He had a difficult start but now he has scored [in] four games in a row. I am very happy for him and all of the team.

Ambitious target

“It is a dream for me and for Kobbie. Kobbie is a future star, for me, and also it is a good feeling because we played in the Under-18s and the Under-21s, we grew up together and I am very happy.

“If you have to play, you play, it doesn’t matter if you are 18. I am happy for me and happy for the team.”

Garnacho also revealed that he has set himself a target of reaching double digits in terms of goals by the season’s end.

“Hopefully, you know, [I could get] 10, 12 goals?”

United fans are delighted with the Argentine and he can celebrate they way he wants if ke keeps pumping in the goals.