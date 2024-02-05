Borussia Dortmund to remain careful with Jadon Sancho injury after he misses Heidenheim game



Jadon Sancho’s loan spell at Borussia Dortmund has hit its first snag.

After starting his spell on fire, with an assist on debut and an all-around refreshed game, an adductor injury ruled him out of their recent game.

Sancho’s absence was keenly felt by Dortmund, who managed a limp 0-0 draw against Heidenheim without their key winger.

Head coach Edin Terzic revealed that he has an issue with his adductor, alluding to the player lacking match fitness due to being sidelined at United.

Now, German outlet Kicker reports that Dortmund will be extremely cautious with Sancho’s to avoid the risk of a longer absence.

Muscle injuries, especially as a result of a lack of match fitness, are always delicate ones since the strained muscle can tear if put to use before completely healing.

There is a sense of urgency in both, the player and the club’s camp but patience has been preached which is a good sign for both.

Dortmund need Sancho’s attacking quality as they look toothless in the final third in his absence and at the same time, Sancho needs as many good performances as possible to convince United, or potential suitors, of his quality in the summer window.

Therefore, they could be forgiven for trying to get Sancho back in the thick of things as quickly as possible but common sense has reined supreme.

During his short loan stay at Dortmund, Sancho has already reconnected well with former teammates like Marco Reus, helping Dortmund to begin their charge up the table into UCL spots.

His United future still hangs in the air though as there doesn’t seem to be any thawing in relations between the player and Erik ten Hag.

There’s a decision to be taken in the summer but in the meantime, getting Sancho back fit and playing is in everyone’s best interests.

