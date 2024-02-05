David Gill reveals the most difficult player to work with at Manchester United



Manchester United have always been a club with big personalities, or perhaps, only big personalities can succeed at Old Trafford.

Part of the pact that comes with big personalities is that they can naturally be sometimes difficult to deal with.

There’s perhaps no other person, apart from Sir Alex Ferguson, who is more equipped to talk about United’s big personalities during their glorious days than David Gill.

Gill, who was United’s CEO till 2013 and oversaw the most successful period of the club in Premier League history, recently talked to Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel FIVE.

He was asked about the most difficult person he had to deal with during his time at the club and his answer was surprising.

Gill said Gary Neville, who was United captain for much of his time at the club, was the most difficult one to deal with.

Unexpectedly for United fans, Rio seemed to agree with Gill, saying Neville’s same at the same time in a hilarious bit of exchange.

Gill expanded upon it by jumping on Ferdinand’s joke, saying Neville was the most difficult because “he never stops talking”.

However, after this slight ribbing, Gill stressed that each individual will always have his own issues and that big personalities are a part and parcel of Old Trafford.

It is something that United have lacked post-Sir Alex, which has led the club to jump aimlessly from one dressing room mutiny to another.

It is difficult to imagine someone like Jadon Sancho or Marcus Rashford doing what they did this season if a personality like Roy Keane or Gary Neville was in the dressing room with them.

Therefore, while Neville could have been a difficult personality to deal with, Gill arguably means it in the best possible way.

Headstrong people with a strong will to win will always be hard to deal with due to their sheer ambition and that’s the kind of culture United needs to bring back to the club.

